December 26, 2021
Report: Antonio Brown, Back From Suspension, Could Still Earn $1 Million in Incentives

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is returning to the field Sunday after serving a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status. And as a result of the suspension, he lost at least $320,000. 

However, Brown still could earn $1 million in total contract incentives over the final three weeks of the regular season. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown needs 21 more catches in the final three games to earn an additional $333,333 and bring his season total to 50 catches.

He also reportedly needs 382 more yards in the final three games to earn another $333,333 in incentives, bringing his total to 800 yards, and two more touchdowns to earn another $333,333 to bring his season total to seven.

Brown is expected to be Tampa Bay's top receiving target on Sunday with wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans out. Evans is out with a hamstring injury that is not expected to be severe.

Godwin, however, will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. 

Brown has not played since suffering an ankle injury in mid-October and as a result of his suspension. Coach Bruce Arians said last Sunday that Brown's return is "in the best interest of our football team."

Neither Brown nor safety Mike Edwards, who was also suspended due to violating the NFL/NFLPA joint COVID-19 protocols, will face additional discipline from the team. The only potential repercussion for either player would be federal prosecution. It is a third-degree felony to manufacture, possess or display a fake vaccination card.

Kickoff for Sunday's game vs. the Panthers is set for 1 p.m. ET.

