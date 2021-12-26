Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Joe Burrow Throws for 525 Yards in Record-Setting Performance vs. Ravens

Not only did Joe Burrow help give the Bengals sole possession of first place in the AFC North on Sunday, but he also set NFL and franchise records with a stunning performance on Sunday.

In a 41–21 win against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 525 yards, four touchdowns with a 143.2 passer rating (all career-highs) on 37-for-46 passing. When combined with the 416 yards he recorded against the Ravens on Oct. 24, Burrow set the NFL record on Sunday for most passing yards against one team in a single season, according to Football Perspective

Before Burrow, no player had ever recorded two 400-yard games in a season against a single team, per ESPN Stats & Info. The 525 yards is also the fourth-most passing yards in a single game in NFL history.

Burrow said after the game that while they gifted him the game ball after eclipsing the 500-yard mark, he still considers his Heisman from 2019 as his biggest accomplishment. 

"I really don't think about the yards too much," Burrow said. "I'm just as happy throwing for 130 yards against the Raiders and going out and winning the game. Whatever it takes to win the game. Today it took throwing for 525 yards and some games it takes throwing for 100 yards and being smart with the football."

On the season, Burrow has thrown for 3,640 yards and 26 touchdowns. At 9–6, the Bengals sit in first place in the AFC North and can clinch a playoff spot as soon as next week. 

For more Bengals news, head over to All Bengals.

