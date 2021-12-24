Bengals Mascot Gives Hilarious Gift to Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow believes one of the reasons the team has avoided a major COVID-19 outbreak is because of the lack of nightlife in Cincinnati.
"We've been lucky as far as injuries and COVID. We're doing a great job with our COVID protocols," Burrow said on Wednesday. "Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati so it's not ... Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we've been healthy. We're the same team we were back then. We've just had more reps under our belt and are a better football team and understand the details better."
The Bengals mascot had an absolute savage response. "Who Dey" gave all of the players Christmas gifts.
Burrow received a book of things to do in Cincinnati. It was an absolutely savage move by the Bengals' mascot. Watch the video and Burrow's reaction below.
