Jaguars running back James Robinson left Sunday's game against the Jets with an Achilles injury, the team confirmed.

The second-year running back suffered the injury with just over three minutes left in the first quarter following a run by Tavon Austin. Robinson went down without contact after coming out of his stance and held his foot before being carted off the field with his head under a towel.

Robinson has tallied 767 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 15 games this season after putting up 1,070 yards and 10 total touchdowns last year as an undrafted rookie.

Earlier this month, Robinson was reportedly benched by former Jags coach Urban Meyer after a first-quarter fumble in a 37-7 loss to the Rams. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Meyer reportedly made running backs coach Bernie Parmalee keep Robinson from entering the game again until rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence questioned Meyer about Robinson's absence.

Dare Ogunbowale and Nathan Cottrell remain the only running backs on the roster for the remainder of the Jets game.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Jaguars news, head over to Jaguars Report.