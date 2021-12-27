Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Jake Fromm Gives Blunt Assessment of Abysmal First Start for Giants Against Eagles

Author:

A week after making his NFL debut in relief of Mike Glennon, Giants quarterback Jake Fromm got the nod for his first career start on Sunday against the Eagles. By all accounts—including from Fromm himself—it did not go well.

Fromm completed just six of 17 pass attempts for a meager 25 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Afterwards, he did not mince words in assessing his performance.

“I wish I would have played better,” Fromm said. “It’s frustrating for myself, it’s not the way I wanted to have represented myself, my family or, of course, this organization. It’s tough, but I’m going to learn from it. I don’t think it gets much worse than that.”

Fromm led eight drives before getting pulled in favor of Glennon. Of those drives, six ended in punts—four of which were three-and-outs. The Giants totaled 86 yards in 40 plays while Fromm was in the game.

The game was the latest in what’s been a brutal stretch for New York, particularly the offense. The Giants have now lost four straight games since Daniel Jones went out with a neck injury, scoring 10 points or fewer in three of them. The team have averaged just 11.5 points per game over its last six games.

