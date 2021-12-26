Giants Offense Fizzles Again in 34-10 Loss to Eagles

The Eagles scored 34 unanswered points against the struggling New York Giants, topping the Giants 34-10 in the Giants' eighth straight loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and their seventh loss this season by two or more scores.

Quarterback Jake Fromm, who got the start over Mike Glennon, could not provide a spark for the Giants, who didn't record 100 yards of offense until ten minutes were left in the fourth quarter.

At one point, the game was a 3-3 snooze fest, the Giants and Eagles exchanging field goals and taking that 3-3 knot into the half.

But in the second half, the Eagles broke it wide open. Running back Boston, Scott, stepping in for the injured Miles Sanders (hand), recorded his eighth career touchdown against the Giants on a 3-yard run to make it a 10-3 Eagles lead. The scoring drive was set up on an interception by defensive back Rodney McLeod.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who got off to a sluggish start, added two touchdown passes, the first to receiver Devonta Smith from 4-yards out and the other on a 5-yard pass to offensive lineman Lane Johnson, who reported as a tackle eligible.

The Eagles also got another field goal from Jake Elliott, this one from 37 yards out, and a Mike Glennon pass intended for Kadarius Toney was picked off and returned 29 yards by linebacker Alex Singleton.

New York scored its first touchdown on offense in eight quarters of play on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Glennon to tight end Evan Engram, Engram's third touchdown catch of the season.

Stats

Fromm finished six of 17 (35.3 percent) for 25 yards and one interception. His backup-up, Mike Glennon, who came into the second half, completed 17 of 27 for 93 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The longest pass play by the Giants was an 11-yard completion from Glennon to Kenny Golladay, that coming in the third quarter on what was Golladay's first reception of the game.

The Giants rushing game was quiet, finishing with 84 yards on 27 carries. Saquon Barkley finished with 32 yards on 15 carries.

Injury Report

Second-year offensive lineman Matt Peart, who got the start at right tackle with Nate Solder on the reserve/COVID-19 list, suffered a sprained knee in the first half and was ruled out. Korey Cunningham replaced him.

Notes

Kicker Graham Gano's 54-yard field goal tied him for the tenth-most 50+ yard field goals (seven) in a season in NFL history. Also, his field goal and the extra point made him the fifth player in Giants history with at least two 100-point seasons.

Cornerback James Bradberry finished with one pass breakup, putting him in elite company. Bradberry joins Jason Sehorn (2000- 01) as the only players in franchise history with at least 15 passes defensed in consecutive seasons.

Up Next

The Giants take their final road trip of 2021 when they visit the Chicago Bears next week. The Giants own the Bears' first-round draft pick and can help themselves with a victory over the Bears.

