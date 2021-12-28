In spite of the controversy it seems to bring, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued to speak at length about COVID-19 during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

In a four-minute segment Tuesday, as McAfee jokingly demanded he not “spread misinformation” Rodgers’s latest rant included what he called the “two-class system” of vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Despite saying he did extensive research, Rodgers questioned why unvaccinated players were held to a different testing standard than vaccinated players. (Last week the NFL announced that 94.6% of NFL players were vaccinated.)

“Vaccinated people are testing positive, and non-vaccinated people are testing positive too,” Rodgers said on the show. “I don’t understand why there is still this two-class system.

“[It] doesn’t make sense to me because we’re still punishing non-vaxxed people when a majority of the teams are vaccinated. Ones that are 100% vaccinated are still having major cases, and it’s across all sports too.”

However, Rodgers may just need to look at the Packers’ home state of Wisconsin for a possible answer to his question.

The state’s department of public health services reported last month that unvaccinated people in Wisconsin were diagnosed with COVID-19 at three times the rate of those who are fully vaccinated, were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and 12 times more likely to die.

Rodgers later went on to say, “my thoughts are just my own opinion on this matter,” before also claiming that he believes he contracted the virus last month “probably with an interaction with a vaccinated person who had COVID.”

The reigning MVP was at the center of the sports world back in November after testing positive for COVID-19 despite saying he was “immunized.” He then made a controversial appearance on McAfee’s show, where he name-dropped Joe Rogan, said he was a victim of the “woke mob” and misquoted Martin Luther King, Jr.

