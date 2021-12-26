Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is well-known for being a bit brusque with the media, particularly following a loss. That reputation did not stop one brave reporter from asking the six-time Super Bowl champion a non-football question following Sunday’s 33–21 loss to the Bills.

During Belichick’s post-game presser, the reporter took control of the microphone and asked an off-beat query about any New Year’s resolutions he had. Unsurprisingly, Belichick declined to reveal any.

“No, not right now,” Belichick said when asked if he’d like to share any resolutions. “Maybe next week.”

By Belichickian standards, it was on the friendlier end of the spectrum compared to his past exchanges throughout his career. The answer was just the latest in what’s been something of a new leaf turned over by the 69-year-old coach, who earlier this week apologized to the media for a terse press conference after his team’s Week 15 loss to the Colts.

“I’ll just start off here; look, fellas, I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game. Obviously a frustrating game. Down 20–0. Didn’t do anything well enough. Mean, there isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film,” Belichick said at the time, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“Clearly we had problems in every area. So there’s no simple answer. Every play could have been better. Every area of coaching could have been better. Every area of playing could have been better. Any of that would have helped. Not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now. But it’s not your fault. It was a frustrating game.”

At this rate, Belichick could be considered downright jovial by this time next Sunday, when the Patriots will look to snap their two-game losing streak with a home game against the Jaguars.

