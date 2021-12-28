Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyle Shanahan Weighs in on John Lynch's Twitter Gaffe

Author:

After 49ers general manager John Lynch liked a tweet that ridiculed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo last week, coach Kyle Shanahan said he knew Lynch must've done so accidentally.

Following the Niners' 20–17 loss to the Titans on Dec. 23, a tweet that said "Leave Jimmy in Nashville" went viral after Lynch liked it on Twitter. But Shanahan said he didn't buy it from the start. 

“I think everyone in this building knows John pretty well,” Shanahan told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday. “And as soon as you read a tweet like that, I don’t think one person who knows John thinks that he did that. They’re wondering how he messed that up.

“That’s why I don’t have things like that. I would probably do the same on accident.”

SI Recommends

Not long after the story broke, Lynch said that he didn't mean to like the tweet. 

“Apparently - while in Christmas Eve Mass w[ith] my Family - I accidentally and unknowingly Liked a Tweet,” Lynch tweeted. “Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

Garoppolo threw for 322 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against the Titans. But the quarterback reportedly suffered a thumb injury in the loss. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the injury was a ligament tear and fracture. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more 49ers news, head over to All 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stand on the sideline.
NBA

Nets Make Significant Announcement About KD's, Kyrie's Availability

Both entered the league's COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 18.

Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) plays for the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Podcasts

Crossover: COVID's Rotating Rosters & L.A.'s Westbrook Dilemma

Rosters are in shambles across the league, the Lakers' downward spiral and why Knicks are in trouble with or without Kemba Walker.

Cordarrelle Patterson running with the ball for the Falcons.
Extra Mustard

Cordarrelle Patterson Gives Ball to Crying Young Fan

The little girl was upset she didn't get a football when Patterson spotted her.

Mike Leach coaches at Mississippi State.
College Football

Mike Leach Says Red Raiders 'Still Owe' Him a Decade Later

Leach's current program is set to face off against his old program on Tuesday.

dCOVrickflick_H
College Football

‘He’s the Mortar That Fills in the Cracks’

Flick wanted to honor his son’s commitment to the football team. Now an invaluable cog of the program, he will be on hand as the Bearcats prepare to make history in the Playoff.

Matt Hardy launching new wrestling podcast.
Wrestling

Matt Hardy Will Have a New Podcast Soon

The “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” will premiere Friday, January 7.

Dabo Swinney and Matt Campbell at a press conference before Clemson vs. Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Swinney Wearing a Full Orange Jumpsuit at Bowl Presser

The Clemson coach is wearing a very loud orange jumpsuit.

Shohei Ohtani homers in the eighth inning against the Tigers on Aug. 18.
MLB

Top 10 Moments From the 2021 MLB Season

From Shohei Ohtani’s epic to Will Craig’s blunder, these are the events that defined an unforgettable baseball year.