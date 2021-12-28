The NFL and the player's association are nearing a change that will shorten the quarantine time for individuals in COVID-19 protocols from 10 to five days, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The change would come just a day after the CDC announced the change in its guidelines. If the NFL were adopting the CDC's exact guidelines, this would specifically pertain to asymptomatic individuals. Meaning, after five days of quarantining an individual can return to football activities even if they are unvaccinated, if they present no symptoms.

The NBA is reportedly shortening its quarantine time from 10 to six days if an individual is asymptomatic, per a Monday ESPN report. The NFL's change would be especially significant, because an individual who tested positive on early in the week could now clear protocols by Sunday's game.

The 106 players who were placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday nearly doubled the NFL's single-day high for players testing positive. A total of 521 players were placed on the COVID-19 list in December alone. For context, 428 players were placed on the COVID-19 list all of last season.

