Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will not interview with Jacksonville for the Jaguars head coach vacancy during the two-week window, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jacksonville requested permission to interview Quinn earlier this week.

Quinn was one of several coaches—that include former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus—linked to the Jaguars head coach vacancy.

Quinn put together a 43–42 record as the Falcons head coach from '15 to '20. As Dallas's defensive coordinator, Quinn has helped improve the Cowboys' defense in '21. Currently, the Cowboys rank seventh in the league in points allowed per game 19th in yards allowed and first in takeaways with 33.

The Jaguars fired former head coach Urban Meyer, who spent less than a season with the Jaguars. Under Meyer's leadership, the Jaguars recorded a 2–11 mark with the team's only wins coming against Buffalo and Miami.

Meyer's time with the franchise was filled with drama, for his conduct and behavior both on and off the field.

The Jaguars (2–13) are sit at the bottom of the AFC South division.

