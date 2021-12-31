Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice with Baltimore on Friday due to his ongoing ankle injury, marking the second practice he has missed since returning on Wednesday with a noticeable limp.

However, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out his two-time Pro Bowl quarterback from playing in the Ravens' game against the Rams on Sunday.

“I think he has a chance to play Sunday,” Harbaugh told reporters on Friday.

Prior to his return on Wednesday, Jackson missed the last two games with the ankle injury that he suffered in the Ravens' 24-22 loss to the Browns in Week 14.

The Ravens will turn to Tyler Huntley, who was elevated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, if Jackson cannot go on Sunday. Huntley, who missed the Ravens' game against Cincinnati on Sunday due to testing positive for COVID-19, returned to practice with a productive outing.

While Huntley told reporters he felt better after dealing with some tough symptoms from COVID-19, he believes Jackson—despite his limp in practice—is going to play.

”I think it was cold outside, that could hurt your bones a little bit,” Huntley said. ”I got good confidence in that L.J. is going to be back to L.J. and everything is going to play out good.”

Ravens veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who hadn't started an NFL game in three years, stepped in last week with a memorable performance, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore has lost its last four games and currently sit outside of the playoff picture, tied with four teams in seventh place at 8–7.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country.