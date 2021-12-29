Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Lamar Jackson Returns to Ravens Practice Despite Noticeable Limp

The Ravens have dealt with a quarterback crisis over the last week, but coach John Harbaugh is hoping that both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley can return for a critical game against the Rams on Sunday. 

Jackson, who has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury sustained in a Week 14 loss to the Browns, returned to practice on Wednesday but was seen limping throughout the media viewing session.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that Jackson is dealing with a bone bruise in his right ankle. 

“I'm really hopeful,” Harbaugh told ESPN. “I'm hopeful for all our quarterbacks, starting with Lamar. I really want to see him out there on Sunday. I know the fans do, and I know most of all, Lamar does. He's going to do everything he can to be out there. You can't make a promise because we don't know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

Huntley, Jackson's backup, is expected to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday after missing last week's loss to the Bengals after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who hadn't started an NFL game in three years, filled in last week with a memorable performance, throwing for 304 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Ravens have lost their last four games and current sit outside of the playoff picture, tied with four teams in seventh place at 8–7. 

