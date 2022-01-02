Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has been medically cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, coach Frank Reich confirmed to NFL Network's Stacey Dales on Sunday.

He later confirmed the news in a video released on the Colts' Twitter account.

Wentz was activated on Saturday from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wentz's COVID-19 symptoms had to be "resolved or improved" by Sunday morning, according to the new NFL policy, for him to play against Las Vegas.

The Colts quarterback, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, but the NFL and the players’ union adopted their protocols this week, clearing players to return from the COVID-19 list after just five days if they are asymptomatic or demonstrate that their symptoms are lessening.

The Colts (9–6) can clinch a playoff berth by defeating the Raiders.

Wentz has started every game for Indianapolis this season. In his 15 appearances, he has thrown for 3,230 yards and 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Kickoff between the Colts (9–6) and the Raiders (8–7) is set for 1 p.m. ET.

