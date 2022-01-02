Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Fox Honors John Madden With Alternate Week 17 Scoreboard

Author:

The NFL held moments of silence in stadiums across the country before kickoff Sunday in honor of Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden. And the tributes for Madden were extended to the league’s broadcasts. 

Fox, the network for which Madden served as an analyst for eight seasons, honored Madden with an alternate scoreboard for its broadcasts. A silhouette of Madden’s face was placed in the top right corner, replacing the usual Fox logo. 

Fox announcers also donned jackets honoring Madden during Sunday’s games. Multiple players wore Madden-themed cleats, including Bills wideout Stefon Diggs. 

SI Recommends

Madden died Dec. 28 at the age of 85. He is one of the most legendary figures in football history, posting a 103–32–7 record as a head coach for the Raiders from 1969-78. Madden won Super Bowl XI in January 1977, and he then kicked off a three-decade broadcasting career. 

Madden won 16 Sports Emmys for his work with CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. 

More John Madden Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Bruce Arians coaches on the sideline.
NFL

Report: Bruce Arians Coaching Week 17 With Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Bucs coach Bruce Arians reportedly recently ruptured his Achilles tendon and might need surgery.

pulisic3
Soccer

Pulisic Scores Impressive Goal vs. Liverpool to Open 2022

The USMNT star scored his third goal of the Premier League season for Chelsea.

WR_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to continue his fantasy breakout in Week 17 vs. the Seahawks.

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp looks to stay on pace to break records vs. the Ravens.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor's MVP campaign continues in Week 17 vs. the Raiders.

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) runs for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Championship Week Picks, Injuries and Rankings

canucks
NFL

Canucks, Kraken Reward Fan Who Noticed Vancouver Staffer's Cancerous Mole

The teams announced a $10,000 gift for the recent college grad for medical school expenses.

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with running back Alexander Mattison (25) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Gameday Injury Updates

Kirk Cousins is out after testing positive for COVID-19, while Carson Wentz has been cleared to play.