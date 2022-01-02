The NFL held moments of silence in stadiums across the country before kickoff Sunday in honor of Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster John Madden. And the tributes for Madden were extended to the league’s broadcasts.

Fox, the network for which Madden served as an analyst for eight seasons, honored Madden with an alternate scoreboard for its broadcasts. A silhouette of Madden’s face was placed in the top right corner, replacing the usual Fox logo.

Fox announcers also donned jackets honoring Madden during Sunday’s games. Multiple players wore Madden-themed cleats, including Bills wideout Stefon Diggs.

Madden died Dec. 28 at the age of 85. He is one of the most legendary figures in football history, posting a 103–32–7 record as a head coach for the Raiders from 1969-78. Madden won Super Bowl XI in January 1977, and he then kicked off a three-decade broadcasting career.

Madden won 16 Sports Emmys for his work with CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

