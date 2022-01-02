Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Player(s)
Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Single-Game Rookie Receiving Record Against Chiefs

Author:

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had one of the most prolific performances in NFL history on Sunday when he reeled in 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 34–31 win against the Chiefs. It was the most receiving yards ever by a rookie in an NFL game.

Chase also broke Cincinnati's single-game receiving record.

Before Sunday, former Bills wide receiver Jerry Butler had the single-game rookie receiving record with 255 yards. He caught four touchdowns the same day all the way back in 1979 against the Jets. 

Chad Johnson had the record for most receiving yards by a Bengals player in a single game before Chase broke it. Johnson caught 11 passes for 260 yards back in 2006 against the Chargers.

Chase scored his team's first touchdown of the game via a 72-yard catch and run then scored his second of the day thanks to an 18-yard reception.

His third touchdown was perhaps his easiest. He found the end zone after catching a wide-open pass while streaking along the left sideline. The Bengals went on to beat the Chiefs on a last-second field goal to win the AFC North and stamp their ticket to the postseason.

