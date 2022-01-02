Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Report: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Expected to Have Offseason Surgery on Thumb

Author:

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to have surgery following the season to repair the torn ligament and chipped bone in the thumb on his throwing hand, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Garoppolo suffered the injury during the 49ers’ 20–17 loss to the Titans last Thursday and he did not participate in any of the team's four workouts this week.

Garoppolo is currently listed as doubtful for Sunday's game vs. the Texans. Per NFL Network, Garoppolo is expected to be inactive for the game and that rookie Trey Lance will start at quarterback. 

Lance has played in five games and started one game during the 2021 season, throwing for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is optimistic that he will be able to return in the regular-season finale against the Rams on Jan. 9. 

San Francisco (8–7) finds itself in the middle of the NFC postseason picture and is currently the No. 6 seed entering Sunday. 

Kickoff against the Texans is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

