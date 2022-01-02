Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones Carted Off After Collision With Cameraperson

Author:

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was carted off the field Sunday vs. the Eagles after colliding with a cameraperson and sustaining a neck injury.

The injury occurred with just under six minutes to play in the second quarter as Seals-Jones was attempting to haul in a pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke along the sideline.

The team subsequently ruled Seals-Jones out for the game following the collision.

SI Recommends

Seals-Jones entered Sunday having caught 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. He has been Washington's primary tight end with Logan Thomas sidelined due to multiple significant injuries. 

Washington led Philadelphia 16–7 at halftime. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ben-roethlisberger-steelers
Play
Betting

Monday Night Football Betting Preview and Best Bet: Browns at Steelers

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between the Browns and Steelers.

John-Madden-Fox
NFL

Fox Honors John Madden With Alternate Scoreboard

John Madden’s legendary legacy was honored throughout the NFL on Sunday.

Bruce Arians coaches on the sideline.
NFL

Report: Bruce Arians Coaching Week 17 With Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Bucs coach Bruce Arians reportedly recently ruptured his Achilles tendon and might need surgery.

pulisic3
Soccer

Pulisic Scores Impressive Goal vs. Liverpool to Open 2022

The USMNT star scored his third goal of the Premier League season for Chelsea.

WR_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to continue his fantasy breakout in Week 17 vs. the Seahawks.

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp looks to stay on pace to break records vs. the Ravens.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor's MVP campaign continues in Week 17 vs. the Raiders.

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) runs for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Championship Week Picks, Injuries and Rankings