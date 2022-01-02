Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was carted off the field Sunday vs. the Eagles after colliding with a cameraperson and sustaining a neck injury.

The injury occurred with just under six minutes to play in the second quarter as Seals-Jones was attempting to haul in a pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke along the sideline.

The team subsequently ruled Seals-Jones out for the game following the collision.

Seals-Jones entered Sunday having caught 30 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. He has been Washington's primary tight end with Logan Thomas sidelined due to multiple significant injuries.

Washington led Philadelphia 16–7 at halftime.

