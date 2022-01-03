Wide receiver Antonio Brown told the Buccaneers coaching staff that he did not believe his ankle was healthy enough for him to continue playing, prior to his mid-game exit vs. the Jets on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per NFL Network, when Buccaneers coaches asked Brown in the to enter the game, in the second half of Sunday's eventual 27–24 win, Brown told them he did not want to re-enter because in his mind he did not believe he was healthy enough to do so. Buccaneers coaches, however, believed he was healthy, and told him that if he was not going to go into the game when told then he could not be with the team, per NFL Network.

Coach Bruce Arians told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer afterward that he attempted to get Brown into the game, but that the wide receiver refused the request.

Brown then, per Arians, removed his jersey and shoulder pads before eventually running shirtless off the field.

Arians said after the win Brown is “no longer a Buc,” following the third-quarter incident.

Brown did not practice Thursday or Friday due to his ankle injury. Per The Athletic's Greg Auman, Brown had tweaked his ankle in practice earlier last week and was a game-time decision on Sunday. He also told Fox Sports' Jen Hale pregame his ankle wasn't 100% but that he was playing for his team.

Brown returned to action on Dec. 26, after having been out since October 14 due to the ankle injury and as a result of a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after the suspension that Brown's return was “in the best interest of our football team.”

After Tampa Bay's Week 16 win over Carolina, Brown accused reporters of “creating drama” in reporting his off-field malfeasance.

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Brown recorded 1,002 yards and eight touchdowns. He had three catches for 26 yards in Sunday's game, prior to the incident.

Brown took to social media after the game and shared a photo captioned “Super Gremlin” on both Instagram and Twitter. He later then took to Instagram to thank the Buccaneers for the opportunity and released a rap song.

“Big MAD (Making A Difference) Thanks for the opportunity,” Brown captioned the Instagram post.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Buccaneers, visit All Bucs.