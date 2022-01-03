Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Publish date:

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Left Chiefs Game After Aggravating Knee Injury

Author:

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aggravated a knee injury on Sunday against the Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Burrow, who threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns on 30-for-39 passing, left the Bengals' 34–31 win for the final two snaps before a game-winning field goal, as backup quarterback Brandon Allen entered the game. 

But Rapoport reported on NFL Now that Burrow knew that he would have to kneel on a bad knee and that the quarterback told coach Zac Taylor that he could have gone back in the game if needed.

The win clinched the Bengals' first AFC North title since 2015, after two straight Chiefs penalties on fourth down kept Cincinnati's winning drive going.

At 10–6, the Bengals still have a chance, albeit small, to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A win over the Browns and losses by the Chiefs, Titans and Patriots or a win and a Bills win combined with losses by the Titans and Chiefs 

Last week, Burrow set the NFL record on Sunday for most passing yards against one team in a single season after throwing for 525 yards, to go with the 416 yards he recorded against the Ravens on Oct. 24.

