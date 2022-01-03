Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ja'Marr Chase Weighs in on His Chances of Winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

    The 21-year-old has been outstanding this season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase put on a show in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Chiefs. 

    The rookie finished with 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns. It's the most receiving yards in Bengals' history and the most by a rookie it a single game in NFL history. 

    Chase has 79 catches on the season for an NFL-rookie record 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

    Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer does amazing work and he highlighted the Bengals' win in his Monday Morning Quarterback Column.

    Breer spoke with Chase, Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor after the victory. He asked the 21-year-old wide receiver if he's the Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

    “I better be,” Chase responded. 

    Chase isn't afraid to say what's on his mind. After a record-setting performance and season, there's no reason why the young wide receiver shouldn't win the award. 

    Chase was featured on Sports Illustrated's daily cover. Check it out below. Read Breer's entire MMQB column here

    For More on the Bengals, Including Exclusive Interviews and Videos, Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs

    Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' AFC North-Clinching Win

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title

    Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Playoff Run

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

    Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor

    Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits

    Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs

    Read More

    Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line

    Here's How Brandon Allen's Positive Test Impacts Joe Burrow

    Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Listen: The Best Radio Calls From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Joe Burrow Weighs in on Late Game Passing Against the Ravens

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Blowout Win Over Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Crush Ravens, Move into First Place

    Joe Burrow Joins Elite List After Dominant Performance Against Ravens

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is forced out of bounds in the red zone by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) helps in the second half of the NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 34-31. Cincinnati Bengals And The Kansas City Chiefs 461
    News

    Ja'Marr Chase Weighs in on His Chances of Winning Offensive Rookie of the Year

    just now
    Ja'Marr Chase,
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

    49 minutes ago
    C.J. Uzomah
    Gameday

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Winning AFC North After Comeback Victory Over Chiefs

    11 hours ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Look: Joe Burrow Celebrates AFC North Win With 'King in the North' Post

    13 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    News

    Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Offer Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Day

    13 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates the win at the conclusion of the fourth quarter during a Week 17 NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-31. With the win the, the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North division and advance to the NFL playoffs. Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 2 © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Three Down Look: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Leave No Doubt About Who Rules the AFC North

    13 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs

    12 hours ago
    Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, C.J. Uzomah
    Gameday

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Rally Past Chiefs 34-31, Clinch AFC North Title

    16 hours ago