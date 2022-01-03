Ja'Marr Chase Weighs in on His Chances of Winning Offensive Rookie of the Year
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase put on a show in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Chiefs.
The rookie finished with 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns. It's the most receiving yards in Bengals' history and the most by a rookie it a single game in NFL history.
Chase has 79 catches on the season for an NFL-rookie record 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer does amazing work and he highlighted the Bengals' win in his Monday Morning Quarterback Column.
Breer spoke with Chase, Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor after the victory. He asked the 21-year-old wide receiver if he's the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
“I better be,” Chase responded.
Chase isn't afraid to say what's on his mind. After a record-setting performance and season, there's no reason why the young wide receiver shouldn't win the award.
Chase was featured on Sports Illustrated's daily cover. Check it out below. Read Breer's entire MMQB column here.
