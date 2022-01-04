The final week of 2021 NFL regular season begins on Saturday with 18 teams still in contention for this year's postseason. Here’s a look at who’s in, who needs a win and who is out entering NFL Week 18.

NFC (6 of 7 clinched):

1. Packers — (13–3, clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs)

2. Rams — (12–4, NFC West leader, clinched playoff berth, hold tiebreaker over the Buccaneers because of their head-to-head victory)

The Rams can clinch the NFC West title with a win or tie in their contest Sunday vs. the 49ers, or an Arizona loss or tie. Kickoff for Rams-49ers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

3. Buccaneers — (12-4, clinched NFC South)

4. Cowboys — (11–5, clinched NFC East)

5. Cardinals — (11–5, clinched playoff berth)

Arizona can clinch the NFC West division title with a win and a Rams loss.

6. 49ers — (9–7, hold tiebreaker over the Eagles because of their head-to-head victory)

The 49ers clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie in their own game, or a loss or tie by the Saints. San Francisco plays the Rams, while New Orleans plays the Falcons.

7. Eagles — (9—7, clinched playoff berth)

In the hunt:

8. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

The Saints clinch a playoff berth with a win and a 49ers loss. The Saints travel to Atlanta and play the Falcons with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

AFC (5 of 7 clinched)

1. Titans (11—5, clinched AFC South, hold tiebreaker over the Chiefs because of their head-to-head victory)

The Titans clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoff with a win over the Texans; or a tie and a Kansas City loss or tie; or a Kansas City loss or tie and a Bengals loss or tie and a Patriots loss or tie; or a Chiefs loss, Bengals loss or tie and Bills win.

2. Chiefs (11—5, clinched AFC West)

The Chiefs clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Broncos and a Titans loss or tie against the Texans, or a tie vs. the Broncos plus a Titans loss. Kickoff for their game vs. Denver is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

3. Bengals — (10—6, clinched AFC North, hold tiebreaker over the Bills because of better conference record)

The Bengals have clinched the AFC North title, but can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Browns and a Titans loss and Chiefs loss and Patriots loss or tie, or from a win over the Browns and a Titans loss, Chiefs loss and Bills win.

4. Bills — (10—6, AFC East leader, clinched playoff berth, hold tiebreaker over the Patriots because of better division record)

The Bills can clinch the AFC East title with a win over the Jets or a Patriots loss to the Dolphins or a tie in both games. Buffalo cannot be the No. 1 seed in the conference.

5. Patriots — (10–6, clinched playoff berth)

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East title with a win vs. the Dolphins and a Bills loss or tie, or with a tie vs. the Dolphins and a Bills loss.

They can also clinch home-field and the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win, and a Buffalo loss or tie, a Chiefs loss and a Titans loss.

Kickoff for their game vs. Miami is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

6. Colts — (9–7, hold tiebreaker over the Chargers because of better conference record)

The Colts clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie vs. the Jaguars; or with a Chargers loss and Ravens-Steelers tie or from a Chargers loss; Steelers loss and a Patriots loss.

7. Chargers (9—7, hold tiebreaker over the Raiders because of their head-to-head victory)

The Chargers will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

In the hunt

8. Raiders — (9—7)

The Raiders clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a win over the Chargers; or a tie plus a Colts loss to the Jaguars; or a Colts loss plus a Steelers loss or tie against the Ravens.

9. Steelers — (8-7-1)

The Steelers clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Ravens plus a Colts loss to the Jaguars and the Chargers-Raiders game not ending in a tie. Kickoff for Steelers-Ravens is set for 1 p.m. ET.

10. Ravens — (8–8)

Baltimore clinches a playoff berth with a win and losses by the Chargers and Colts and a Dolphins loss or tie.

More NFL Coverage:

• Bengals and Titans Clinch Divisions As Playoff Field Takes Shape

• How to Evaluate Trevor Lawrence's Disappointing Rookie Season

• Never Forget the Role the Buccaneers Played in Enabling Antonio Brown