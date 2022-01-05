Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: AT&T Stadium in Talks to Serve As Possible Backup Host for Super Bowl LVI

The NFL and Cowboys are reportedly in talks to potentially make AT&T Stadium an emergency backup for Super Bowl LVI, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA

This year's Super Bowl is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the home of the Rams and Chargers, in what will be the first Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area in 29 years. But the league is reportedly covering its bases in the chance of increased COVID restrictions amid a recent outbreak in southern California.

However, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league always explores contingency plans for the Super Bowl, a policy especially relevant in the age of COVID-19. 

“We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13,” McCarthy told WFAA. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.

SI Recommends

"Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

WFAA reported that Arlington city officials contacted the NFL last month stating that the city would be ready to step in as a last-minute host of the Super Bowl, should it be necessary. 

AT&T Stadium hosted the College Football Playoff's Cotton Bowl last week and, last year, was a late replacement for the Rose Bowl. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

dan-reeves-falcons-sports-illustrated
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Remembering Reeves; 2022 QB Movement

Patriots center David Andrews remembers his uncle, a player and coach who made it to nine Super Bowls. Plus, answering your mail.

florida-panthers-nhl-power-rankings-resolutions
NHL

Power Rankings: Each Team’s New Year’s Resolution

Whether it’s fixing the power play or figuring out how to win on the road, there are plenty of goals for teams to set in 2022.

A Chicago Bears fans shows his displeasure with the head coach Matt Nagy (not pictured) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Podcasts

The Coach Hiring Cycle, in 60 Minutes | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Everything you need to know about all possible coaching changes in the NFL

Bill Goldberg makes his entrance before a WWE match
Wrestling

Goldberg Not Ruling Out Extending Run With WWE

“You never know what the future holds.”

James Sands leaves NYCFC for Rangers
Soccer

USMNT's Sands Leaves NYCFC for Rangers

The Scottish champion has signed the versatile U.S. talent on an 18-month loan with an option to buy.

Urban Meyer coaching Ohio State.
College Football

Photo of Trayvon Martin Was Used in Ohio State Meeting

Urban Meyer said he was unaware that the photo was used until Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving stands on the court.
NBA

Kyrie Irving Expected to Play a ‘Big Chunk’ of the Game in Nets Debut

Steve Nash reveals how much the team's star guard might Play in his season debut.

Alabama lifts the SEC trophy
College Football

Is the SEC’s Playoff Dominance Bad for College Football?

With the conference guaranteed another national title, where does that leave the rest of the sport?