Report: AT&T Stadium in Talks to Serve As Possible Backup Host for Super Bowl LVI

The NFL and Cowboys are reportedly in talks to potentially make AT&T Stadium an emergency backup for Super Bowl LVI, according to Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA.

This year's Super Bowl is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., the home of the Rams and Chargers, in what will be the first Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area in 29 years. But the league is reportedly covering its bases in the chance of increased COVID restrictions amid a recent outbreak in southern California.

However, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league always explores contingency plans for the Super Bowl, a policy especially relevant in the age of COVID-19.

“We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13,” McCarthy told WFAA. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.

"Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

WFAA reported that Arlington city officials contacted the NFL last month stating that the city would be ready to step in as a last-minute host of the Super Bowl, should it be necessary.

AT&T Stadium hosted the College Football Playoff's Cotton Bowl last week and, last year, was a late replacement for the Rose Bowl.

More NFL Coverage: