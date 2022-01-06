Skip to main content
Antonio Brown Appears to Share His Bank Account Information During Series of Social Media Posts

Wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared to share his bank account information in a series of posts shared to social media on Thursday. 

In one of the messages, which appears to be sent to trainer Alex Guerrero, who is Tom Brady's personal trainer, Brown claimed that Guerrero charged the wide receiver $100,000 for "never doing the work on me!" 

At the bottom of the exchange, Brown then shared his bank account information. 

That message has subsequently been deleted. 

On Thursday, Brown also shared text messages purportedly sent to Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, in which the two seemed to acknowledge Brown dealing with an ankle injury.

His series of social media posts came after following Brown releasing a statement, via his attorney Sean Burstyn, on Wednesday night accusing the team of executing an “ongoing cover-up.”

Following Sunday's game, in which Brown left the field shirtless in the third quarter, Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Brown made no mention of an ankle injury before leaving the field, a claim that Brown said Wednesday was “100% inaccurate.”

While Arians said after the win Brown is “no longer a Buc,” as of Thursday morning, Brown has yet to be officially released.

In two years with Tampa Bay, Brown recorded 1,002 yards and eight touchdowns. He had three catches for 26 yards in Sunday's game, prior to the incident.

