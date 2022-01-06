Like so many others in Tom Brady's orbit, Antonio Brown began working with trainer Alex Guerrero when he became the quarterback's teammate. Now, as he's on his way out with the Buccaneers following Sunday's exit from the field, Brown is taking aim at various members of the organization, including the quarterback and his business partner.

Brown posted text messages with Guerrero on Instagram on Thursday, in which he asks for half of an $100,000 payment back after appearing to break off a professional relationship. Brown tagged Brady in the post as well.

Brown followed his first message by posting a photoshopped Home Alone 2 poster, a reference to the fact that he's been in New York since walking out of Tampa's game against the Jets. Brady and Bucs coach Bruce Arians, whose texts he also posted on Thursday, are photoshopped in as the film's two antagonists.

Brady was instrumental in Brown landing with his last two teams: the Patriots in 2019 and the Buccaneers last year, with whom the pair won the Super Bowl.

Brady served as somewhat of a mentor to Brown, even inviting him to live at his Tampa-area home when he signed. Brady has remained supportive of Brown after Sunday's incident.

The wide receiver continued his stream of posts on Thursday as he thanked Brady and his Tampa Bay teammates. Time will tell if Brady's support changes after a hectic Thursday.

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely,” Brady said on his weekly podcast this week. "We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion. I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life."

"So, it’s a lot of challenges we all face from time to time. I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players, we’re athletes, we give everything we can on the field, but we also have off field lives, too. And I’m gonna continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and supportive to Antonio and the things he’s going through.”

While Arians said that Brown is no longer a Buc on Sunday, the wide receiver has not yet been officially cut, and he remains listed on the team's roster. Brown and his attorney issued statements about the situation on Wednesday night, accusing the Bucs of “cut and cageing” him.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head over to All Bucs.