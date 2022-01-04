Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Tom Brady

Tom Brady Goes into Detail on Antonio Brown Situation, Supports Him

Author:

During this week's Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady spoke at length about Antonio Brown and his thoughts on the entire situation. On the topic of Brown's abrupt exit in the third quarter against the Jets on Sunday, he said he didn't really know what happened until after the game. 

“I didn’t understand kind of what was happening until after the game,” Brady said. “I didn’t understand what transpired and I saw after the game Mike [Evans] was trying to talk to Antonio and so was O.J. [Howard]. And I know Bruce [Arians] was also. Again, it was just a very difficult situation for everybody involved.”

After the game, Brady said he and the team all loved Brown and he echoed the sentiment on the podcast. 

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely,” he said. “We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion. I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life. So, it’s a lot of challenges we all face from time to time. I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players, we’re athletes, we give everything we can on the field, but we also have off field lives, too. And I’m gonna continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and supportive to Antonio and the things he’s going through.”

SI Recommends

The Buccaneers quarterback went on to list other professional athletes in various sports who have publicly dealt with mental health issues that include gymnast Simone Biles, tennis player Naomi Osaka and Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. 

“It’s definitely more prevalent than we used to think,” Brady said. “You know, we used to think that we were just all, you know, robots out there and we’d go out there and play and it’s more than that now. And I think there’s a recognition of that and we’re all... there’s a humanity to everything that we’re doing out there. It’s very comforting to know that people are seeing athletes in deeper ways than just their potential on the field as well.”

Tampa Bay has reportedly not released Brown even though Bruce Arians said he is "no longer a Buc” after Sunday's win. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas City Chiefs Clyde Edwards Helaire
Play
Fantasy

Playoff Bound: Players to Avoid for Week 18

With a playoff spot secured, some teams may opt to cut playing time or outright bench these notable stars.

jerry-jones
NFL

Jerry Jones Comments on Idea of Having Full-Time NFL Officials

The Cowboys owner's thoughts come after several Dallas players criticized the officiating in Sunday's loss.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.
College Football

Murray Tells Gabriel ‘It's a Privilege’ to Play QB at OU

Kyler Murray had some advice for Dillon Gabriel after Monday's transfer to Oklahoma.

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson resets
College Basketball

Conference Reset: Are We Sticking With Preseason Picks?

While some early favorites have lived up to offseason hype, others have faltered or been usurped by a surprising contender.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) on the field before the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Podcasts

On Antonio Brown and an Unusual Week 17 | The MMQB NFL Podcast

How the AB-Bucs mess—that never should have started—came to an end. Plus, Burrow's stellar performance and more

Baker Mayfield prepares to throw a pass.
NFL

Mayfield Confirms He'll Need Shoulder Surgery

He has dealt with the injury since Week 2.

George Pickens with the Bulldogs.
Extra Mustard

Georgia WR's Block, Gesture During Orange Bowl Goes Viral

You might have missed it during the broadcast.

A Red Sox hat on the bench.
MLB

Former Red Sox Pitcher Jim Corsi Dies at 60

He had stage four liver cancer and colon cancer, saying in a November interview, “I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy.”