Broncos Request to Speak to Patriots Assistant Jerod Mayo for Head Coaching Role

The Broncos have requested permission to interview Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Denver is officially in the market for a new coach after dismissing Vic Fangio on Sunday. Fangio posted a 19–30 record in three seasons with Denver, failing to reach the playoffs in all three seasons. 

Mayo, 35, has served as New England's linebackers coach since 2019. He played linebacker for the Patriots from 2008 to ’15, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2008. Mayo was a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All Pro, and he won Super Bowl XLIX with New England in February 2015. 

The Broncos finished 7–10 in 2021. They have not made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. 

