While the Dolphins dismissed coach Brian Flores on Monday, the team is not targeting Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be Flores's replacement, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

The MMQB's Albert Breer confirmed that Flores's dismissal is unrelated to the possible hiring of Harbaugh.

Flores was let go on Monday after just three seasons with the Dolphins. He went 24–25 in his tenure, but won 19 games over the last two seasons.

Harbaugh, the current Wolverines coach, has not coached in the NFL since 2014, when he was with the 49ers. However, in recent weeks, reports of Harbaugh's possible return to the NFL have intensified.

The former 49ers coach is once again firmly on the NFL radar, The MMQB had reported.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is a University of Michigan alumnus, and a major booster of the football program. On Saturday, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that Ross is a huge fan of Harbaugh, and reported that the franchise had internal discussions about hiring him amid its lengthy losing streak earlier in the year.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Harbaugh could be tempted to make his return to the NFL, citing both Michigan and league sources. The Raiders are the team with whom Harbaugh has been most closely linked.

According to ESPN, Flores's departure had more to do with his relationship fraying with general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Grier, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, will be retained as the team's general manager.

Miami's decision to dismiss Flores comes one day after the team knocked off New England, 33–24, to clinch the team's second straight winning season.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 in four seasons during his time with 49ers, which spanned 2011–2014, making a Super Bowl appearance in his second season.

