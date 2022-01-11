After his surprise dismissal on Monday, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores is set to interview for the Bears coaching position, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Flores was fired after finishing the season 9–8 in Miami, bouncing back from a 1–7 start.

Chicago parted ways with coach Matt Nagy on Monday as well, after four seasons with the team. Nagy compiled a 34–31 record with the Bears but the team finished 6–11 in 2021. The team also parted ways with general manager Ryan Pace the same day.

The Bears job could be an attractive one for Flores, whose firing left Miami fans with a horrible taste in their mouth, but his work would be cut out for him. The team was near the bottom of the NFL offensively and only averaged 307 yards per game. Defensively, the team has something to work with. The Bears were sixth in the NFL in terms of yards per game allowed (316).

The Bears also requested interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, per NFL Network. They also reportedly plan to interview former Eagles coach Doug Peterson.

