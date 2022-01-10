Skip to main content
NFL World Reacts to Miami's Shocking Coaching Decision

While a flurry of coaching moves are always expected on NFL's Black Monday, the Dolphins firing Brian Flores was not one of them.

After leading the Dolphins to consecutive winning seasons with a 10–6 record in 2020 and 9–8 mark this season, Flores was fired on Monday much to the shock of NFL fans. 

In total, Flores went 24–25 as Dolphins coach. However, Miami has only recorded three winning seasons in the last 13 years, and two have come in the last two seasons under Flores. 

In fact, the Dolphins have recorded more wins in the last two seasons than the following playoff-bound teams: the Cowboys, Raiders, Patriots, Bengals, Eagles and 49ers.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.”

It's safe to say the move left Dolphins and football fans perplexed, while fans of teams currently without a head coach are clamoring for their sides to make a move for the former Patriots assistant.  

