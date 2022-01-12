The Buccaneers have dealt with a number of major injuries (and one abrupt departure) over the last few weeks. With the wild-card round of the playoffs just days away, the defending Super Bowl champions got a boost at Wednesday's practice.

Tampa announced a pair of running backs—Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard—and standout linebacker Lavonte David returned to practice on Wednesday.

All three players were placed on injured reserve in December. Bernard has been out since Dec. 14, while David and Fournette went on IR on Dec. 23. All are eligible to return to the team after missing at least three games.

Fournette, who shined for the Bucs during last year's Super Bowl run, tallied 812 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, rushing for a career-high 4.5 yards per carry. He has also been a major factor in the passing game, with 69 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns. He's been nursing a hamstring injury before returning to practice.

Bernard, who has been out with a hip injury, has primarily served as a third-down back and pass catcher out of the backfield, with 23 receptions for 123 yards and three scores. He has also rushed for 58 yards on the season.

David, a three-time All-Pro for the Bucs, went out with a foot injury last month. He has 97 total tackles and a pair of sacks on the year.

Tampa Bay has three weeks to activate the three players after today's return to practice, though this opens the door for a return as early as this weekend.

The Bucs' playoff title defense begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, when they hosts the Eagles in the wild-card round.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head over to All Bucs.