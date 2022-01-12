Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Jerry Jones Addresses Whether Cowboys Are ‘Championship or Bust’ in Postseason

After a hot start to the season, the Cowboys were pretty up-and-down throughout the back half of 2021. That didn’t do anything to reduce expectations now that Dallas is in the postseason.

Owner Jerry Jones appeared on Dallas-area radio station 105.3 The Fan for his weekly radio spot on the Shan and RJ show. When asked whether he defines success this season as “title or bust,” he was very clear that a championship remains the goal.

“Oh, unquestionably. There’s no in between,” Jones said. “You really go into it with the expectation of being in the playoff. The league is designed to be 50-50. And, so, it is important that everything is setup to be 50-50, it’s that competitive and that fair the way it comes down, the way you can get players, talent acquisition.

“The point is, to get here you need to have distinguished yourself, and then once you get here, all bets are off. And a lot of that has got to do with availability of your players at that time. We’re in good shape. We’re in real good shape right now. And so we should be excited and be planning on it. You don’t have but one winner here, and that’s the Super Bowl winner.”

The Cowboys may be in “championship-or-bust” mode, but things won’t be easy for the jump.

SI Recommends

Dallas hosts one of the NFC’s hottest teams, the sixth-seed 49ers, on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco won eight of its final 11 games of the regular season, including a victory over the playoff-bound Bengals and two against the Rams.

Jones knows that his team has a very tough draw in the wild-card round.

“They’re very confident. They’ve won some big games. They’ve won against some good teams,” Jones said. “They play in a tough division over there that the playoffs demonstrate that completely in the fact there are three out of four teams are in the division, and Seattle was no slouch. So, they come tested. They come playoff ready. They’ll be tough.”

Dallas and San Francisco kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, head over to Cowboy Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

Chelsea-Rudiger-Lukaku-League-Cup
Soccer

Chelsea Finishes Off Tottenham, Reaches League Cup Final

The Blues will play for another trophy under Thomas Tuchel, facing either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final.

georgia-notre-dame
College Football

This Is What It Looked Like The Last Time Georgia Won It All

The 1981 Sugar Bowl featured Herschel Walker—and an innovative use of strobe lights.

Member Exclusive
Georgia's Jordan Davis sacks Bryce Young
Play
College Football

Film Room: The Adjustments That Helped Georgia Beat Bama

The Bulldogs got to Bryce Young this time, and a big defensive showing delivered the victory.

Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating with Oregon.
College Football

Oregon Star Details Why He Didn't Commit to Alabama

He also said Nike was one of the main reasons why he chose to attend Oregon.

rodgers12
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Shares Major Update on Fractured Toe

The Packers star has been dealing with the toe injury since November.

Vinicius-Real-Madrid-Clasico
Soccer

Real Madrid Outlasts Work-In-Progress Barça in Super Cup

The Spanish Super Cup edition of El Clásico in Saudi Arabia did not disappoint, with Real winning the semifinal in extra time.

Weston McKennie scores for Juventus in the Italian Supercoppa
Soccer

USMNT's McKennie Scores for Juventus in Italian Supercoppa

The U.S. midfield star headed Juventus into an early lead in the match between reigning Serie A and Coppa Italia winners.

Rachel Balkovec speaks to reporters during the Major League Baseball winter meetings
MLB

Yankees' Rachel Balkovec Introduced As First Female Minor League Manager

"I want to be a visible idea for young women."