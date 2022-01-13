Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Has Message for 49ers’ Offense Ahead of Playoff Matchup

As the Cowboys gear up for their wild-card matchup against the 49ers, their vaunted defense will have to step up for what should be a physical matchup with San Francisco's offensive line. Count one key Cowboy unconcerned about the challenge: star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

When asked about San Francisco's so-called "bully ball" style, Parsons bristled that such a tactic would overwhelm the Cowboys, who enter the playoffs winners of five of their last six games.

“I’m from Harrisburg, where the bullies get bullied," Parsons said, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. "There’s a bully in every gym. … At one point, it’s going to take somebody to stand up and fight. I ain’t ever back down from a challenge.”

SI Recommends

The 49ers have won seven of their past nine games heading into the postseason, averaging 158 rushing yards and 4.5 yards per carry during those victories. The Cowboys rank 16th in the league this year in rushing yards allowed per game (111.3), and seventh in points allowed (21.1).

Parsons, the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft, is the overwhelming favorite to win this year's Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. In 16 games, the 22-year-old had 84 tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles, along with 20 tackles for loss.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage on the Cowboys, check out Cowboy Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

joey hauser
College Basketball

MSU’s Hauser Sinks Last-Second Shot to Beat Minnesota

The Spartans run their winning streak to nine games and remain unbeaten in Big Ten play thanks to some buzzer-beating heroics.

matthew stafford
NFL

Stafford’s Wife Makes Plea to Rams Fans Ahead of Playoff Game

Kelly Stafford said the Rams offense had to use a silent count during the team's Week 18 home loss to the 49ers due to so many visiting fans.

leslie frazier
NFL

Source: Dolphins Request Interview With Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Frazier, whose career includes a stint as the head coach of the Vikings, guided the Bills to the league’s best scoring defense in 2021.

ben simmons
NBA

Report: Simmons's Agent Has 'Amicable' Meeting With 76ers

Ben Simmons has not played for Philadelphia this season, and the front office has been unable to find a suitable trade for the All-Star point guard.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Darren Waller Describes Challenges With Sobriety While Out

Waller, who battled substance abuse problems early in his career, opened up about the challenges he faced with staying sober while he was out earlier this season.

Damian Lillard sitting down.
NBA

Report: Lillard to Undergo Surgery for Abdominal Injury

The Trail Blazers are 16–24 and the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
Extra Mustard

AB Says His Behavior 'Probably Wasn't Professional'

For the first time since his dramatic exit from the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown showed some measure of remorse for his behavior.

Bill Carstanjen speaking at a press conference.
Play
Horse Racing

Email From Churchill Downs CEO Shows Stance on Baffert Lawsuit Threat

Bob Baffert has threatened to bring a lawsuit forward in order to compete in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.