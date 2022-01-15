Skip to main content
Antonio Brown Reveals He's Talked to Tom Brady, Comments on Friendship

Antonio Brown called Tom Brady one of his "true friends" on Friday, a week after questioning his relationship with the quarterback. 

Last week, Brown made headlines for saying that Brady was only his friend "because I’m a good football player." But the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver walked some of his comments back Friday, saying that the two are still friends. 

"Listen, I love Tom," Brown told TMZ while in Beverly Hills. "That's my guy. Don't get it twisted. A lot of words were taken out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don't get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady. 

"He's a G.O.A.T. Great player, great teammate. Don't let my distractions of what's going on take away from that."

Brown, who was spotted in a viral video this week with Kanye West, Floyd Mayweather and Madonna, was released by the Buccaneers after abruptly leaving the field mid-game in a win against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 2. 

When asked Friday whether he would support the Buccaneers, who play the Eagles in the wild-card round on Sunday, Brown said he was "rooting for the best team." 

Brown also confirmed reports saying he would need surgery on his ankle after previously claiming that the Bucs ignored his ankle injury. 

