Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Texans Interview Former Dolphins Coach Brian Flores for Head Coaching Position

The Texans announced on Friday that the franchise completed an interview with former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for their head coaching position.

Flores was fired by Miami on Monday after three seasons with the Dolphins. He was fired a day after the Dolphins defeated the Patriots, 33–24, to earn Miami’s second consecutive winning season, at 9–8. 

The 40-year-old recorded a 24–25 mark during his Dolphins’ tenure, but led the team to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and ’21, a first for the franchise since the ’02–03 seasons. Miami started the ’21 season 1–7 before winning eight of their last nine games, becoming the first team in NFL history to lose seven consecutive games and win seven consecutive games in the same season.

Along with Flores, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo are among the top candidates to replace former Texans coach David Culley, who was fired on Monday after going 4–13 in his first year as an NFL head coach

SI Recommends

Flores’s surprise firing came after reports surfaced of disagreements with Dolphins general manager Chris Grier over personnel decisions that include drafting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. 

Before his stint in Miami, Flores served on New England’s staff under Bill Belichick in a various capacities from 2008 to ’18. He won four Super Bowls working on Belichick’s staff. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Houston Texans coverage, go to Texans Daily

YOU MAY LIKE

Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Djokovic’s Appeal of Canceled Visa Moves to Higher Court

The judge ruled that lawyers representing Djokovic and the government would need to submit written arguments later Saturday and scheduled a hearing for Sunday.

Chris Evert
Tennis

ESPN Analyst Chris Evert Shares Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis

Evert began her first of six rounds of chemotherapy this week.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Wild-Card Round Fantasy Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the Steelers during this wild-card weekend.

GENERAL_StartSit_011222
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wild-Card Weekend

Ride Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to fantasy success in the first round of the playoffs.

Sep 22, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Melky Cabrera (53) receives high-fives in the dug out after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at Miller Park.
MLB

Melky Cabrera Announces Retirement from MLB After 15 Seasons

Cabrera last played on a MLB field in 2019 with the Pirates before going on to spend two offseasons playing in the Dominican Winter League.

Dec 4, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at Moda Center. The Celtics won 145-117.
NBA

Report: CJ McCollum Will Return to Portland’s Lineup Against Magic

McCollum recovered from his lung injury on Dec. 23.

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts, during the singles match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany, at Summer Set tennis tournament ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Tennis

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Producers to Make Tennis Docuseries

Netflix announced that Box to Box Films will produce a professional tennis documentary series, and filming has started at the Australian Open.

The Olympics logo
Olympics

Report: Athletes in Beijing Games Urged to Use Burner Phones

Countries anticipate China to implement strong surveillance during the Winter Games.