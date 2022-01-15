Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Tua Tagovailoa

Report: Dolphins’ Next Coach Will Build Around QB Tua Tagovailoa

After the Dolphins unexpectedly fired coach Brian Flores on Monday, Miami’s plan is to land a new head coach who believes in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being the team’s signal caller.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins in the 2022 season. It signals a big move for Miami as the Dolphins were one of the potential landing spots linked to trading for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. 

However, much of the Watson’s interest was centered around Flores. His firing came after reports surfaced of disagreements with Dolphins general manager Chris Grier over personnel decisions that include drafting Tagovailoa. Per Rapoport, the team will look to find a coach who can build around the former No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama.

Tagovailoa finished the 2021 season with 2,653 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while recording a 90.1 passer rating. He is 13–8 as a starter in two seasons for the Dolphins.

Miami started this season 1–7 before winning eight of its last nine games, becoming the first team in NFL history to lose seven consecutive games and win seven consecutive games in the same season. 

SI Recommends

Per Rapoport, the Dolphins have interviewed seven candidates, including Rams assistant Thomas Brown, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll—who coached Tagovailoa at Alabama—Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told reporters in a press conference this week that the franchise has no desire to pursue Watson and that Tagovailoa is the team’s current quarterback.

“I have a lot of confidence in Tua, and I think the next head coach will work with him. ...  "I've watched him grow. He's a fine young man. He is right now the quarterback and will be depended upon by the new head coach.”

Miami (9–8) finished the 2021 season with a 33–24 victory against New England and earned its second consecutive winning season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins

YOU MAY LIKE

brown-brady
NFL

Antonio Brown Reveals He's Talked to Tom Brady

Brown previously questioned his friendship with the quarterback.

joe-hall
College Basketball

Kentucky Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Joe B. Hall Has Died

The former coach led the Wildcats to a national championship in 1978.

nadal
Tennis

Rafael Nadal Reacts to Novak Djokovic Situation in Australia

Nadal joined other tennis stars in voicing their opinion on the ongoing controversy.

djoker
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Update: Star Back in Immigration Detention

His legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia was moved to higher court.

On Christmas Day, football fans will get a good look at Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who burned the Patriots for 170 yards and a touchdown last week.
NFL

Why There's No AP All-Pro Second Team Running Back This Year

The AP needs to do something about the way it picks its All-Pro teams.

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors head coach Todd Graham reacts at the end of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.
College Football

Todd Graham Resigns As Hawai’i Football Coach

He recently completed the second year of his five-year contract with the Rainbow Warriors.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts toward the Miami Heat bench after shooting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
NBA

Warriors’ Draymond Green Shares Top Five All-Time NBA Players

The three-time NBA All-Star included one of his fellow teammates in his top five.

real-salt-lake-mls
Soccer

Axel Kei Becomes Youngest Player to Sign With MLS Club

Kei surpassed Freddy Adu in 2014 by signing with Real Salt Lake.