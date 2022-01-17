Skip to main content
Cowboys Fans Throw Trash on Field as Players, Referees Head to Locker Room After Loss

The ending of the Cowboys's 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday was rife with drama, chaos and more than a little controversy. As Dallas rushed to mount a last-minute comeback with no timeouts remaining, Dak Prescott ran a quarterback draw to the San Francisco 17-yard line, getting tackled in bounds. 

The offense tried to get to the line quickly and spike the ball, but couldn't get it snapped in time, as Prescott handed the ball to his center after the play. But by rule, the referee must touch and spot the ball before the next play can begin. As the umpire ran from behind the play to do so, he collided with Prescott and the offensive line, delaying his spotting of the ball. Time ran out before Prescott could get a chance to kill the clock, sealing the loss and ending Dallas's season.

In the aftermath, Cowboys fans were livid, and the situation turned ugly as some began to litter the field with trash as players and officials ran off the field.

After the game, Prescott was asked about the fans throwing debris onto the field, and he expressed disappointment that they would throw things toward Cowboys players. When he was told they were throwing things at the officials, Prescott reportedly said, "Credit to them then," per ESPN's Ed Werder.

The 49ers will face the Packers on the road in the divisional round.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cowboys coverage, head to Cowboy Maven.

