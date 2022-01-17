Skip to main content
49ers Star Fred Warner Says He'll Be ‘Good to Go’ After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Cowboy

49ers star linebacker Fred Warner tweeted Monday that he will be “good to go” after suffering an ankle injury in San Francisco's 23–17 win over the Cowboys. 

With just under nine minutes to play, Warner fell to the field in pain. While he managed to limp off the field, he never returned to the game.

Warner said Monday that he was, "Sorry for the scare yesterday everyone." Adding, "I appreciate everyone showing love and support for me and the fellas. We’ll be good to go. Huge win, onto the next.”

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the right ankle injury is a re-aggravation of an injury Warner dealt with earlier in the season. He is undergoing tests on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury.

“I think it’s similar to what he did earlier in the year when he had one,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday. “We’re not sure yet. He’s got a chance [to play].”

Warner, 25, was among the 49ers' top defensive players this season, totaling 79 tackles and seven tackles for loss. A 2020 All-Pro, he did not miss a game this season.

After defeating the Cowboys on Sunday, the 49ers will play the Packers next Saturday night in the divisional round. 

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field.

