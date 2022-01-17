Skip to main content
How Jerry Jones Reacted to the Cowboys’ Disappointing Playoff Loss to the 49ers

The Cowboys became the first home team to lose in the wild-card round on Sunday, falling to the 49ers in one of the most chaotic endings you’ll see for quite some time. Afterwards, team owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones unsurprisingly had some thoughts on the way the season ended.

The oft-quoted Jones called Sunday’s defeat the most disappointing Cowboys loss he could remember, per ESPN’s Ed Werder, though refrained from commenting on the future of head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy has only been on the job for two seasons, with the team going 6–10 without quarterback Dak Prescott for most of the way in 2020.

While he did not hint at McCarthy’s job security or future with the team, he offered his criticism on how the team has underperformed in relation to the amount of talented players it has on the roster.

Like the many Cowboys fans reeling from the defeat, Jones is unlikely to get over his team’s playoff exit any time soon. What that means for the future of Dallas’ head coaching position remains to be seen, but it’s a safe bet that we haven’t heard the last from Jones about what was among the most memorable playoff endings in recent memory.

For more Cowboys coverage, head to Cowboy Maven.

