Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Cardinals Make Official Decision on J.J. Watt Ahead of Game vs. Rams

The Cardinals activated defensive end J.J. Watt off injured reserve on Monday night ahead of Arizona's matchup against the Rams in the wild-card round. 

Watt, 32, returned to Arizona practice last week as he completed rehab from a torn labrum, bicep, rotator cuff and separated shoulder. Watt underwent surgery in late October, but he is already back on the field as Arizona seeks a playoff win over its NFC West rival.

Watt teased his return on Monday morning in a video released on his Twitter account. 

Arizona will be adding a major piece to its front seven if Watt is even remotely healthy on Monday night. He is a five-time All-Pro and three-time defensive player of the year, tallying 102 sacks in 135 games. 

SI Recommends

Watt played in just seven games for the Cardinals this season, recording just one sack and one forced fumble. 

The Cardinals enter Monday night seeking the franchise's first playoff win since 2015. They are currently one of 12 franchises to never win the Super Bowl. 

More NFL Coverage: 

MMQB: Shanahan Leans Into 49ers-Cowboys History
Jimmy G May Be the Best QB Available This Offseason
NFL Wild-Card Takeaways: Cowboys Arrive—and Leave—an Unprepared Team
All Cardinals: Rams Finishing Final Preparations for Chess Match With Cardinals

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, check out All Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen, the team's executive vice president.
NFL

Jones Reacts to Cowboys Fans Throwing Trash at Officials

Jerry Jones's son discussed the rough scene at AT&T Stadium immediately after the game.

hunter-johnson-northwestern
College Football

Former Clemson 5-Star QB Transferring Back to Program

Hunter Johnson's college football career will end with the Tigers.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (left), EVP Stephen Jones (middle) and owner Jerry Jones.
NFL

Cowboys EVP Shares His Thoughts on Mike McCarthy's Future

Jerry Jones's son addressed the situation with McCarthy, who faced criticism after the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the wild card.

Fred Warner playing for the 49ers.
NFL

49ers' Warner Says He'll Be 'Good to Go' After Suffering Ankle Injury

He left Sunday's win over the Cowboys and did not return.

Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA Best player again
Soccer

Lewandowski Wins FIFA Best Player for Second Straight Year

Robert Lewandowski bested other finalists Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah for FIFA's top honor.

J.T. Daniels with Georgia.
College Football

Report: Georgia's J.T. Daniels Nearing Transfer Decision

He started three games in 2021 but eventually lost the starting job.

lolo-jones-bobsled
Olympics

Lolo Jones Left Off USA Bobsled Team for Beijing Olympics

Lolo Jones won't get the chance to compete in Beijing in February.

Ben Roethlisberger plays vs. the Chiefs.
NFL

Watch: Ben Ben Reacts to Likely Final Play of His Career

Here's what is likely his final NFL snap looked like.