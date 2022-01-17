Cardinals Make Official Decision on J.J. Watt Ahead of Game vs. Rams

The Cardinals activated defensive end J.J. Watt off injured reserve on Monday night ahead of Arizona's matchup against the Rams in the wild-card round.

Watt, 32, returned to Arizona practice last week as he completed rehab from a torn labrum, bicep, rotator cuff and separated shoulder. Watt underwent surgery in late October, but he is already back on the field as Arizona seeks a playoff win over its NFC West rival.

Watt teased his return on Monday morning in a video released on his Twitter account.

Arizona will be adding a major piece to its front seven if Watt is even remotely healthy on Monday night. He is a five-time All-Pro and three-time defensive player of the year, tallying 102 sacks in 135 games.

Watt played in just seven games for the Cardinals this season, recording just one sack and one forced fumble.

The Cardinals enter Monday night seeking the franchise's first playoff win since 2015. They are currently one of 12 franchises to never win the Super Bowl.

More NFL Coverage:

MMQB: Shanahan Leans Into 49ers-Cowboys History

Jimmy G May Be the Best QB Available This Offseason

NFL Wild-Card Takeaways: Cowboys Arrive—and Leave—an Unprepared Team

All Cardinals: Rams Finishing Final Preparations for Chess Match With Cardinals

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, check out All Cardinals.