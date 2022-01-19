Skip to main content
Titans RB Derrick Henry ‘Feels Great’ After Returning to Practice Field in Pads

Titans running back Derrick Henry told reporters Wednesday that he was excited to return to the practice field in pads.

The All-Pro running back went through drills in the individual periods with Tennessee's running backs on Tuesday while also taking contact from defensive players during those drills.

“I feel great,” Henry said. “I just wanted to get some pads on, haven't had them on in a while, get some contact going in... it definitely felt good. 

“I'm appreciative of everybody that has helped me to come back.”

Henry underwent surgery after he broke his foot in Week 8 against the Colts, a game he entered as the NFL’s leading rusher with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. After the surgery, Henry—who now has a big steel plate in his foot— said he could not drive for five weeks, so his girlfriend drove him to the facility. 

With his return to practice, Henry says his foot does not feel any different now than before the injury. However, when Henry was asked if he would play in the game against Cincinnati on Saturday, he was not sure.

“We'll see how the week goes,” Henry said

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn't give a timeline for Henry's return on Tuesday, nor did he say whether Henry will play against the Bengals, saying that the team had to see how the running back reacted to contact in practice. NFL.com reported Tuesday that Henry is expected to be activated this week. 

Henry has a 21-day window from Jan. 5 to return to the active roster in order to be eligible to play in the postseason

The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner finished in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and carries this season despite missing nine games due to injury. 

Henry is only the third player since the league merger to lead the NFL in rushing yards per game for three straight seasons (minimum eight games each season) joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell (1978–80) and Ezekiel Elliott (2016–18).

