Mike Vrabel Shares Update on Derrick Henry's Return From Injury

Derrick Henry took a big step in his injury recovery Tuesday as he returned to practice in pads.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday's news, saying that Henry has responded well to his workload since being designated for return from injured reserve. 

The All-Pro running back underwent surgery after he broke his foot in Week 8 against the Colts, a game he entered as the NFL’s leading rusher with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

”We'll be in pads today—I think that’s a good step,” Vrabel said at Tuesday's press conference. “We'll have to have some contact. It’s been a while since he’s had contact.”

”We're going to have to do these things that come close to replicating what’s going to be asked of him in a football game. We’ll have a week to work, see how he feels and make a decision.”

Vrabel didn't give a timeline for Henry's return, nor did he note whether Henry will be able to face the Bengals in the divisional round Sunday. NFL.com reported Tuesday that Henry is expected to be activated this week. 

Henry has a 21-day window from Jan. 5 to return to the active roster in order to be eligible to play in the postseason. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner still finished in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and carries this season even after missing nine games due to injury. 

For More Tennessee Titans coverage, check out All Titans.

