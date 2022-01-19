Skip to main content
QB Jalen Hurts Has Earned Starting Job for 2022 Season, Eagles GM Howie Roseman Says

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Wednesday that quarterback Jalen Hurts has earned the starting job heading into the 2022 season. 

“We talk about Jalen and the growth he had,” Roseman said. “Really, first-year starter, second-year player, leading this team to the playoffs. Tremendously impressed by his work ethic, his leadership. The last time we talked was during camp, and we said we wanted to see him take the bull by the horn, and he certainly did that.”

Hurts started 15 games for Philadelphia this past season, going 8–7 as a starter. He threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding 784 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He also tossed nine interceptions. 

His jump in production came in what was his first full season as the Eagles' starting quarterback. As a rookie in 2020, Hurts appeared in 15 games but started only four, throwing for just over 1,000 yards. 

Roseman said Wednesday that, “We gotta do whatever we can to continue to help him develop, and how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players.

“That's on us to continue to build this team.”

After a 9–8 regular season, Philadelphia was the No. 7 seed in the NFC this postseason. The Eagles lost to the Buccaneers, 31–15, in the wild-card round last Sunday.

