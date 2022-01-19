Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Troy Aikman Critical of Cowboys’ Play-calling in Loss to 49ers

Dallas's offense wasn't exactly electric on Super Wild-Card Weekend, as the Cowboys exited the playoffs in a 23-17 loss to the 49ers.

Dak Prescott & Co. managed just seven points before the fourth quarter, tallying 77 yards on the ground on 21 carries. One former Cowboys player was less-than-impressed with the team's output on Sunday, highlighting the lack of targets for one marquee receiver.

”There was a lot of single coverage on CeeDee Lamb,” Fox analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas on Wednesday. ”I hate going back to [when I was playing] because nobody cares, but what I see around the league—it's not just Dallas, I've seen it with a lot of teams—a lot of these offenses want to scheme things.” 

”[Michael Irvin] would've had 10 catches at halftime if they played us the way they played CeeDee Lamb in that game. ... The game is not that difficult. If I've got a great player at wide receiver and a corner is playing him in single coverage, throw him the ball. He's going to win most of the time.”

SI Recommends

Lamb managed just one catch for 21 yards against San Francisco, continuing a streak of quiet performances. The Oklahoma product tallied just 10 catches in his final four games in 2021, and his last touchdown of the season came on Nov. 14 against the Falcons. 

Dallas now holds a 27-year Super Bowl drought after exiting the playoffs. The 49ers will face the Packers in the divisional round, with kickoff on Saturday slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cowboys news, head over to Cowboy Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-matthew-stafford-rams-great-quarterbacks
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Divisional Round

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are the quarterbacks to target in the 2022 NFL playoffs divisional round.

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: SI's First Projected Men's Field of 68

Gonzaga is in a familiar spot, but who joins it on the top line? There’s plenty of intrigue as we start looking ahead to March.

Liam McNeely
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2024 Wing Liam McNeeley Got His Skills Honest

McNeeley is hearing from Memphis, Kansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa and others.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catchiong a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Play
Betting

Divisional Round Betting Odds, Trends, Breakdown & Pick: 49ers-Packers

Analysis and a best bet for Saturday's divisional round matchup featuring the red-hot 49ers against the NFC's top-seeded Packers.

deebo-samuel-49ers-playoffs-cowboys
NFL

Cowboys vs. 49ers Posts Massive Ratings on CBS, Nickelodeon

The pair of popular franchises drew a massive audience on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Dereck Lively
Play
College Basketball

Hoophall Classic: Five Things We Learned

Duke will welcome one of the country's youngest, most talented frontcourts next season.

Power 25 Week 9.jfif
Play
College Basketball

Week 9: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Top four remain intact, Link Academy uses big weekend wins to rise to the No. 5 spot.

garoppolo
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo Addresses Injuries, Status for Packers Game

The 49ers quarterback sustained a sprained shoulder in the wild-card round.