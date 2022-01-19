Dallas's offense wasn't exactly electric on Super Wild-Card Weekend, as the Cowboys exited the playoffs in a 23-17 loss to the 49ers.

Dak Prescott & Co. managed just seven points before the fourth quarter, tallying 77 yards on the ground on 21 carries. One former Cowboys player was less-than-impressed with the team's output on Sunday, highlighting the lack of targets for one marquee receiver.

”There was a lot of single coverage on CeeDee Lamb,” Fox analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas on Wednesday. ”I hate going back to [when I was playing] because nobody cares, but what I see around the league—it's not just Dallas, I've seen it with a lot of teams—a lot of these offenses want to scheme things.”

”[Michael Irvin] would've had 10 catches at halftime if they played us the way they played CeeDee Lamb in that game. ... The game is not that difficult. If I've got a great player at wide receiver and a corner is playing him in single coverage, throw him the ball. He's going to win most of the time.”

Lamb managed just one catch for 21 yards against San Francisco, continuing a streak of quiet performances. The Oklahoma product tallied just 10 catches in his final four games in 2021, and his last touchdown of the season came on Nov. 14 against the Falcons.

Dallas now holds a 27-year Super Bowl drought after exiting the playoffs. The 49ers will face the Packers in the divisional round, with kickoff on Saturday slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

