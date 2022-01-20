Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Charles Omenihu

49ers DL Charles Omenihu Compares Playing for Texans to ‘Circus Show’

San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu seemed relieved to no longer be playing for the Texans, telling reporters Wednesday, “It’s not a circus show here.”

Houston traded the 2019 fifth-round pick in early November, and now, Omenihu is onto the divisional round of the playoffs while the Texans' season is over. 

The defensive lineman said the 49ers are not an “ego-driven organization” and don't have a “power struggle” like what was happening in Houston between the head coach and general manager. 

“A lot more structure,” he said when asked about the difference between the two organizations. “The leadership between the coach and the GM, it doesn't seem like it's a power struggle. They're on same page. They have an understanding of what they want. They make it very clear what they want, from GM to head coach, from head coach to position coaches. It's not a circus show here.”

While the Niners went 10–7 in the regular season and have a playoff win already under their belts, the Texans went 4–13 and fired head coach David Culley after a single season while GM Nick Caserio has retained his position after being hired in January 2021. Caserio used to work in New England alongside Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

SI Recommends

DAILY COVER: Jack Easterby's Rise to Power and the Chaos That Followed

Omenihu was also able to accomplish one of his personal goals by taking down Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Sunday after not recording a single sack during the regular season.  

“Definitely a breath of fresh air, for sure,” Omenihu said.

More NFL Coverage:

For more 49ers news, head over to All 49ers

YOU MAY LIKE

petco park
MLB

Report: Authorities Rule Petco Park Deaths as Suicide-Homicide

A 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son fell to their deaths before a Padres game at Petco Park on Sept. 25.

olympics
Olympics

Report: NBC Won't Send Announcers to Winter Olympics

NBC’s crew of broadcasters will call the events remotely as concerns swirl regarding COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

brian-daboll-buffalo-bills-coach-candidate
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Fits for Giants’, Raiders’, Bears’ Jobs

Where should various teams look to fill head coach and general manager vacancies? Plus, why Kliff Kingsbury is likely safe and more.

Bruce Arians coaching the Buccaneers.
NFL

Arians Plans to Appeal Fine for Smacking Player on Helmet

Arians smacked Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams's helmet after a play this past Sunday.

jt daniels
College Football

Report: Georgia QB JT Daniels Enters Transfer Portal

In two seasons in Athens, Daniels threw for 1,953 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions over nine games.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield laughs as he watches his teammates warm up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland.
NFL

Baker Mayfield Shares Heartfelt Message After Shoulder Surgery

The Browns quarterback shared that he is getting “back to my true self.”

Caleb Williams passes during the Alamo Bowl
College Football

Caleb Williams's Reported Transfer Timetable Offers Little Clarity

Williams's decision could come by the end of this week, within the next two weeks ... or within the next two months.

Steven Bergwijn scores twice for Tottenham in stoppage time vs Leicester City
Soccer

Bergwijn Steals Win for Tottenham With Stoppage-Time Double

Steven Bergwijn secured victory from the jaws of defeat for Spurs at Leicester City in dramatic fashion.