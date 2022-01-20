San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu seemed relieved to no longer be playing for the Texans, telling reporters Wednesday, “It’s not a circus show here.”

Houston traded the 2019 fifth-round pick in early November, and now, Omenihu is onto the divisional round of the playoffs while the Texans' season is over.

The defensive lineman said the 49ers are not an “ego-driven organization” and don't have a “power struggle” like what was happening in Houston between the head coach and general manager.

“A lot more structure,” he said when asked about the difference between the two organizations. “The leadership between the coach and the GM, it doesn't seem like it's a power struggle. They're on same page. They have an understanding of what they want. They make it very clear what they want, from GM to head coach, from head coach to position coaches. It's not a circus show here.”

While the Niners went 10–7 in the regular season and have a playoff win already under their belts, the Texans went 4–13 and fired head coach David Culley after a single season while GM Nick Caserio has retained his position after being hired in January 2021. Caserio used to work in New England alongside Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Omenihu was also able to accomplish one of his personal goals by taking down Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Sunday after not recording a single sack during the regular season.

“Definitely a breath of fresh air, for sure,” Omenihu said.

