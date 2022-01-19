49ers Coordinators Focused on Packers Despite Head Coaching Interviews

DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel are both scheduled to interview for head coaching positions this week, but it won't distract them from the Packers.

This is a loaded week for the San Francisco 49ers.

Having to game plan for the Green Bay Packers on a short week for a playoff game is strenuous. But no one on the team feels nearly as busy and hectic as the coordinators of the 49ers.

DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel are both scheduled to interview for head coaching positions this week. Ryans is set with the Vikings, while McDaniel is being looked at by the Dolphins. Having to juggle a critical week of preparation and furthering their own careers has to be a massive strain and distraction.

But Ryans and McDaniel are focused on the Packers despite their head coaching interviews.

"Interview with the Vikings, we'll handle that the next couple of days," said Ryans. "My main focus right now for me is all on the Packers. And that's where I am right now, just all on the Packers and how can we play our best versus the Packers to get a win."

Ryans was straight to the point and short. Priority No. 1 is the Packers this week. Anything else is far and beyond a secondary task. And since Ryans has to plan for Aaron Rodgers and their explosive offense, it makes sense why he's not looking to spend time talking about the interview with the Vikings.

McDaniel on the other hand gave a more insightful look at his week.

"As a football coach, you feel a level of anxiety if there is anything distracting you from your job at hand because you know it's hard enough to win as it is," said McDaniel on what it's like to prepare for the Packers and an interview. "Your teammates are counting on you, so it's been pretty easy, to answer your question, because of my loyalty to my job and my teammates, it really hasn't been in the forefront of my mind.

"You work your whole career to be in a position like this in the divisional round of the playoffs. One game away from the NFC championship game. These are few and far between, so with as many days and hours we work as coaches it's not hard to focus in big moments like these."

Both of these coordinators would love nothing more than to take advantage of the opportunity to become head coaches. However, they understand that there jobs with the 49ers come first. They still have to live in the current moment and what lies shortly ahead, which is a critical matchup with Packers at Lambeau Field.

You wouldn't expect anything less out of Ryans and McDaniel in their approach. They still have goals that align with the 49ers, which is to win the Super Bowl. Deviating away from the path and becoming distracted would hinder that goal.

And for the 49ers to upset the Packers this Saturday, they're going to need everyone all in.