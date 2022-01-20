Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced Thursday defensive end Trey Hendrickson will play against the Titans in the divisional round after clearing the concussion protocol.

Hendrickson exited Cincinnati‘s win over the Raiders in the wild-card round with a head injury before entering the protocol. He practiced in full on Wednesday, per ESPN‘s Ben Baby.

“He's one of our premier players,” Taylor said Thursday. “It's good to have him.”

Hendrickson, 27, is in his fifth NFL season and his first with Cincinnati. He tallied 14 sacks in 2021, adding three forced fumbles.

The Bengals won their first playoff game in three decades with their wild-card round win over the Raiders. The franchise has not reached the Super Bowl since 1988.

