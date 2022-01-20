Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play vs. Titans

Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced Thursday defensive end Trey Hendrickson will play against the Titans in the divisional round after clearing the concussion protocol. 

Hendrickson exited Cincinnati‘s win over the Raiders in the wild-card round with a head injury before entering the protocol. He practiced in full on Wednesday, per ESPN‘s Ben Baby

“He's one of our premier players,” Taylor said Thursday. “It's good to have him.”

SI Recommends

Hendrickson, 27, is in his fifth NFL season and his first with Cincinnati. He tallied 14 sacks in 2021, adding three forced fumbles.

The Bengals won their first playoff game in three decades with their wild-card round win over the Raiders. The franchise has not reached the Super Bowl since 1988. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Raiders, visit All Bengals

YOU MAY LIKE

FIFA headquarters in Zurich
Soccer

FIFA to Enforce New Rules on Club Loan Limits

The plans aim to stop wealthy clubs from stockpiling players they have signed, encourage developing their young talent and promote competitive balance.

MLW champion Hammerstone flexes in the ring
Wrestling

Main Event Announced for MLW’s Upcoming ‘SuperFight’

Hammerstone is putting his MLW heavyweight championship on the line against a veteran of the ring.

NCAA logo with a basketball
College

NCAA Schools Vote on New Constitution at Convention

The amended constitution could open the door for major restructuring among the NCAA"s divisions.

Lia Thomas swimming for Penn.
Play
More Sports

Penn to Work With NCAA to Support Trans Athlete Lia Thomas at Swim Championship

Thomas has posted some of the NCAA's top times in the women's 200-yard, 500-yard and 1,650-yard freestyle events.

Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby.
Extra Mustard

NFL OL Asks Viral Question About Politicians, Stocks

He compared government officials buying and dumping stocks to players betting on games.

A Rays hat and glove.
MLB

MLB Nixes Rays’ Plan for Tampa-Montreal Split Season

The future of professional baseball in Tampa is uncertain.

jon-gruden-raiders
NFL

Raiders Player Says Why Team Improved After Gruden's Exit

Rich Bisaccia appeared to be a welcome replacement for Jon Gruden in Las Vegas.

Lonzo Ball throws a pass.
NBA

Report: Lonzo Ball Suffers Meniscus Tear in Left Knee

The team said he is expected to return in six-to-eight weeks.