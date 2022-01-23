NFL Playoffs Takeaways: Deebo, All-Time Special Teams Meltdown Doom Packers

Welcome to the Conference Semifinals edition of the Sunday FreakOut, where we react and overreact to everything that happened in this weekend's games. For the full roundup podcast-style, be sure to subscribe to The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning...

Things That Made Me Giddy

Deebo Samuel’s Winning Run: All season, this guy has been like something out of those old SNL Bill Brasky sketches. This run, in which he had to create the final five yards to convert the first down and set up the game-winning field goal, is absolutely the stuff of legend:

Robbie Gould, Through the Snow: The game-winner in Lambeau made it 20-for-20 on field goals and 32-for-32 on PATs for his postseason career. He's a regular Evan McPherson Jr. But older.

Richard Hightower Presses the Right Buttons: Along with overseeing a unit that was directly responsible for saving three points and scoring seven more, the 49ers' special teams coordinator had Deebo Samuel back to return the second-half kickoff. It set the the struggling offense up with a short field after Samuel returned it to the 50, resulting in San Francisco's first points of the game. (And yes, DeMeco Ryans and Kyle Shanahan are very good as well.)

D.J. Reader, Man: On an afternoon when the Bengals were incredibly shorthanded on the defensive line, Reader was consistently the best player on the field on Saturday. His first season after signing a big free-agent deal in Cincinnati was a wash because of injury, but he was often a difference-maker in 2021, and no more so than in Saturday’s win.

Ja’Marr Chase After the Catch: Along with the catch that set up the game-winning field goal, and a superhuman catch-and-run to set up a first-half field goal, Chase had another catch on a second-and-11 that should have been stopped for a yard but instead he turned into an eight-yard gain to put the Bengals in field-goal range (Burrow was sacked out of field-goal range on the next play). Two plays before that, he had made a catch in the flat with two defenders in pursuit, and somehow wrecked their angles and turned it into a 21-yard gain. The key to the Bengals’ win was, on a night when they were outschemed, their superstar playmaker conjuring a handful of plays.

Mike Vrabel’s Defense Was In Full Control: Yes, the Titans defensive line is much better than the Bengals offensive line, but not eight sacks better. That was a product of Vrabel’s game plan against empty, sending a blitzer and then keeping a defender in a shallow zone to clog any passing lane. Some of it was his guys winning, some of it was Joe Burrow not throwing hot when he should have, but most of it was Vrabel and his staff, who maximized what he got from a defense full of holes all season, just having the better game plan.

Mike Hilton: The art of the slot blitz should be taught in public schools, and Hilton should teach every one of those classes.

Evan McPhersonatieri: Adam McVinapherson? I’ll work on it. The rookie is now 8-for-8 in the postseason, including a 54-yarder and a game-winning 52-yarder on the road on Saturday.

Also, the Titans’ Pass Rushers Finished: We’ve seen teams get free runners at Joe Burrow this year, and many times we’ve see Burrow escape and then get the ball downfield. Finishing is a skill we often overlook, and the Titans’ pass rushers finished consistently on Saturday.

Trent Williams In Motion: Hitting Rashan Gary so hard that I, as a Gary, also felt it.

Regrets

A Special Teams Meltdown the Likes of Which We’ve Never Seen: There are only so many plays a special teams unit participates in every week, and many of them are predictable and mundane. But the Packers’ special teams became must-see TV for all the worse reasons this year. On Saturday night, along with awful kick coverage, they managed to leave three points on the board by having a field goal blocked at the end of the first half. They only had 10 on the field for the game-winning field goal. But most unforgiveable was the blocked punt TD they allowed in the fourth quarter, protecting a seven-point lead at a time when the snow was falling and the field was 700 yards long for the San Francisco offense. We all know the Packers’ special teams have been a problem all season, but this… this was just too on-the-nose.

Jaire Alexander Has to Make That Tackle: He had a chance to get Deebo Samuel on the ground on the third-and-7 that set up the 49ers’ game-winning kick. The attempt wasn’t anywhere near good enough; Alexander looked like a guy who hadn’t made a tackle in three months.

That Just Wasn’t Derrick Henry: A 250-pound human playing a professional football game less than three months after being diagnosed with a Jones fracture in his fot is fairly absurd. Henry, though, just didn’t look like himself on Saturday. It wasn’t the fourth-and-short stop (Henry needs a runway, if a defense takes it away from him you will stop him in the backfield), but there was no breakaway speed all game. On the first play of the Titans’ final possession of the season, he got to the perimeter with a head of steam and only cornerback Chidobe Awuzie there to stop him, a scenario that usually results in the defensive back being stiff-armed into the Earth’s core and Henry taking off for a chunk of yards. Instead, a gassed Henry whiffed on a half-hearted stiff arm and went to the ground for a three-yard gain. Henry’s longest carry of the game was nine yards.

49ers Offense Observes Opposite Day for the Game’s First 20 Minutes: Jimmy Garoppolo firing on-target passes, receivers dropping them, hamburgers eating people, etc.

Zac Taylor Was Lucky to Get Out of There Alive: No one can rightfully ding a coach who’s going to the AFC title game with what many of us assumed was a 11-loss team, but it took Taylor too long to find an answer for his quarterback and get out of those empty sets, which the Titans foiled again and again and again.

Why Did Vrabel Go for Two?: I get that you have a chance to put the ball on the 1, but in a 6–6 game, just take the point and the ensuing field position (right?).

Jimmy Garoppolo Out-of-Structure: He doesn’t have to do it often, mostly because Kyle Shanahan’s offense is so well-designed. The red-zone interception at the end of the first half was as bad a throw as you’ll see from an NFL quarterback. (If we’re being honest, no one should get to be this handsome and catch this many breaks.)

The Bengals’ Non-Joe Mixon Backs: I’ve wondered all year why Samaje Perine continues to get so much playing time behind Mixon, but it’s clear Perine is trusted. Unfortunately, he remains incredibly limited in the passing game. And while that usually doesn’t result in a devastating Fournette-esque drop-turned-interception in a postseason game like it did on Saturday, that play was a reminder that you just don’t want to be relying on Perine in the passing game. Rookie Chris Evans is the more dynamic and capable pass-catcher, but on a lot of his snaps he looked like he didn’t know where he was supposed to go in his route. With a maximum of two games left in the season, the Bengals are in a spot where they really can’t afford to take Mixon off the field.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Jordan Willis for the Block: And for the fans in Lambeau, the terrifying feeling of watching every player on the field frantically trying to figure out where the ball was going to come down.

The Time Eli Apple Made the Play of a Postseason Game: The third Ryan Tannehill pick was less a force and more a quarterback giving a receiver in single coverage with leverage a chance to make a play. This was a 60/40 ball for the receiver, but Apple got his hand in and caused the interception.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Mike Vrabel Can’t Catch a Break: Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard are phenomenal. Harold Landry and Kristian Fulton are pretty good. Most of the rest of Tennessee’s defense is roster filler, too many for this unit to have been as good as it became in the second half of the season. They outschemed the Bengals on Saturday night, and they’re going home anyway.

Aaron Rodgers’s Future, Again: [sigh]. Davante Adams, too. There's not a ton to say about Rodgers's performance on Saturday night—he didn't play well, but in the conditions, and with the offensive line unable to block the 49ers' front four, it wasn't totally on him. There's not another team that gives him a better chance to win a Super Bowl next season, so it doesn't make sense for him to play somewhere else. Though maybe he retires. All I know is that we'll be talking about it every minute of every day for the next seven months.

