Ryan Tannehill, Joe Burrow, Evan McPherson

Ryan Tannehill’s Last-Minute Interception Dooms Titans

It should have been expected that turnovers would be the deciding factor in the AFC divisional playoff game between the Titans and Bengals. 

Ryan Tannehill threw a pick on the first play of the game, and did it again on the first play of the second half. But, the interception that eliminated Tennessee from continuing its playoff run came on the squad’s final offensive play of the game. 

Standing on their own 40-yard line with twenty seconds to go, Tannehill threw a dart that was intended for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. However, the ball popped up in the air, allowing Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson to intercept it. 

Cincinnati powered the ball quickly into field goal range, putting kicker Evan McPherson in range once again. Two of his four field goals came from Tannehill interceptions. 

“He’s got ice in his veins,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said of McPherson after the game. “There’s not much more to be said. He’s just as cool as it gets.”

The walk-off 52-yard field goal sends the Bengals to their first AFC championship since 1988, facing the winner of the Bills-Chiefs matchup. As for Tannehill and the Titans, well, they’ll have to go back to the drawing board after the late miscue.

