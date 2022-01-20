Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette Gives Back From 'Tweeting Into Existence'

Leonard Fournette has a chance to make his dreams become reality, again, this year if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

Almost eight years ago, Fournette tweeted a simple message that manifested itself when the Buccaneers made it to, and won, Super Bowl LV:

Twitter has recognized Fournette and 11 other celebrities — Patrick Mahomes, Bubba Wallace, Diamond DeShields, Michaela Onyenwere, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Niall Horan, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Steve Saylor and Matthew Cherry — for turning their tweets into real-life accomplishments, honoring the celebrities by giving nearly $1 million to the charities of their choice.

Fournette's now-viral tweet results in donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana in the New Orleans area, where the running back is from.

"With this campaign we're celebrating a group of talented individuals who, through their own hard work and drive, were able to manifest and make the dreams they Tweeted their reality," Jenna Ross, Senior Manager of Entertainment Partnerships at Twitter, said in a statement. "We hope to help inspire countless others to dream big, put their goals out into the world and Tweet them into existence."

In addition, Twitter placed these tweets on billboards in eight cities across the country. Fournette's post can be seen on a billboard in the Tampa area as well as in Los Angeles off of Hollywood Blvd. and Orange Dr.

According to Twitter communications, Fournette has gained more than 450,000 followers since his post in 2014, equating to 97.7 percent of his following.

"In 2022, manifestations are the new resolutions – and the best way to manifest your dream is to Tweet. Tweets about manifestation are at an all-time high, with 100% year-over-year growth and a total of 59M Tweets over the past 3 years. In the sports world specifically, players, athletes, coaches and others are manifesting their dreams on Twitter in high volume." — Twitter

We'll see in just over three weeks whether or not Fournette can make his dream become reality once again.

